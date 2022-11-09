Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $119.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $143.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $11.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,807,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

