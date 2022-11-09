Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Shares of WMT traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.50. 200,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

