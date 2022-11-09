Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 81,020 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 613,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,020 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 57,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,016. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

