Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 169,739 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 169,739 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. 516,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,519,574. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

