Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 156,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Delek US at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $794,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Delek US by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 124,608 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 530,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 129,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of DK stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. 31,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,337. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

