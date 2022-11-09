Walleye Capital LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $33,132,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.43. 7,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,411. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.74. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

