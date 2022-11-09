Walleye Capital LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Floor & Decor worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

FND stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.78. 15,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,655. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

