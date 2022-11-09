Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,087,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

LNG traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

