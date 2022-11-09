Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC stock traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,727. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

