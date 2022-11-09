Walleye Capital LLC Buys 62,046 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 846.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,046 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $744,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,364,000 after buying an additional 283,198 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,099,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,703,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

HZNP traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $78.23. 26,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,483. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

