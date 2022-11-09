Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 99,043 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 781.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,043 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Crocs worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crocs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.62. 33,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,757. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

