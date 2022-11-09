Walken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.97 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Walken has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and $2.41 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00547357 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.28 or 0.28510938 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

