Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

Wajax Price Performance

Shares of WJX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$19.57. 13,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$17.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.36. The company has a market cap of C$418.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.47.

Get Wajax alerts:

About Wajax

(Get Rating)

See Also

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.