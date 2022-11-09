W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) is Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises 2.7% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.34% of W. R. Berkley worth $62,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 119,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.7 %

WRB stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. 11,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,135. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.