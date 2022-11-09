Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $202.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $820,280.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,907,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,460.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 633,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,413 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

About Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

