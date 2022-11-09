Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 9.6 %
NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $202.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $820,280.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,907,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,460.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 633,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,413 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.