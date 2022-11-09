Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.30 to $7.90. The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.42. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 9,186 shares changing hands.

Institutional Trading of Vivint Smart Home

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 20.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $407.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

