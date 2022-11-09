Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading Down 9.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vivid Seats traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.47. 5,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 478,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEAT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at $661,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at $11,871,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at $9,636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at $2,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 7.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

