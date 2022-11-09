Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.25

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 30056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Vita Coco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.33 million and a P/E ratio of 38.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $30,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jane Prior sold 18,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $285,608.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $30,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,084 shares of company stock worth $2,415,240. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 36.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

