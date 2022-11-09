Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 24,699 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 20.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $123,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

