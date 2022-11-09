Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Shares Gap Up to $35.06

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.06, but opened at $36.13. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 848 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $502.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $226,926.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 336,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,247.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Articles

