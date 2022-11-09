Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 28,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 25,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 48.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

