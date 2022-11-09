Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 28,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 25,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)
