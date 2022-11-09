Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $648,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.