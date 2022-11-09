Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Director Joanne Minieri Buys 4,000 Shares

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.03. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Virtu Financial by 11,933.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49,882 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Virtu Financial by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,886 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,489,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

