Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 891695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,575,500. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

