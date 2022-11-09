Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 145.95%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,575,500. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners



Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

