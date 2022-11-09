Viper Energy Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 172.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.0%.

Shares of VNOM stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,055. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,575,500. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

