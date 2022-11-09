VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSA opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $71.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

