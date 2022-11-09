VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.