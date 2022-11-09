VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CDC)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.81. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,157. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.