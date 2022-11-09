VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,157. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41.

