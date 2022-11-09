VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. 59,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $78.15.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.