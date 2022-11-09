VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. 1,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,835. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $36.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

