VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CIZ)

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CIZ opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIZ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $535,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter.

