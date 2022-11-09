Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $490,512.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VIR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,828. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $8,207,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 88.4% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 206,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,076 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

