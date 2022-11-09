Vicinity Motor (VEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Vicinity Motor Price Performance

Vicinity Motor stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Vicinity Motor has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vicinity Motor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vicinity Motor stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vicinity Motor Corp. ( NASDAQ:VEV Get Rating ) by 142.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Vicinity Motor worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.