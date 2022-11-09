Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $170.60 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock worth $807,876. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.