Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

LIN opened at $314.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.22. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

