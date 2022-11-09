Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $785,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 178,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 107,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 53,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.65.

LOW stock opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

