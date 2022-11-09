Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

