Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 230.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

TC Energy stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

