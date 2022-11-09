Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Argus decreased their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.4 %

FAST opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

