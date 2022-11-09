Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Clorox by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.83. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

