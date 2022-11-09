Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

MS opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

