Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,537 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $173.68 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $322.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.