Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

