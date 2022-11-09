Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,952 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,354,000 after buying an additional 434,655 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after buying an additional 347,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $14,271,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,938 shares of company stock worth $426,379. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BL opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

