Verasity Market Capitalization Achieves $33.61 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $33.61 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006132 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

