Venus USDC Market Cap Reaches $103.60 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.60 million and approximately $58.95 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00554116 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.97 or 0.28917155 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02170477 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $47,948,267.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.