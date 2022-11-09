Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 101,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,109. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.