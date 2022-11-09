Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.85 and last traded at $65.78. Approximately 728,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 599,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.